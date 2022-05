In part of their five-game series, the Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics prepare to meet in a double-header on Tuesday in Motown, making up for some lost time. Detroit was not just unable to win the game, they were unable to score a run once again, falling to the A’s in the first game of the series 2-0. The Tigers only mustered up four hits in the game, with only eight runners reaching in base. A home run for Tony Kemp in the third inning, and a Chad Pinder RBI in the fourth, helped snap the A’s nine-game losing streak.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO