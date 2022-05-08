ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia attacks Ukraine: Canada’s Justin Trudeau visits Ukraine

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGUkc_0fWxyMRz00

KYIV, Ukraine — Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, the latest world figure to visit the war-torn country.

Trudeau visited to Irpin, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne and Irpin Mayor Olexander Markushyn said, according to The Associated Press.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau is scheduled to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CTV reported.

“The Prime Minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” Roy told CNN in an email Sunday morning,” press secretary Cecely Roy told CNN in an email.

Pictures on social media showed Trudeau touring the damaged area with local officials, according to Nexta, a Belarusian media outlet. A CTV reporter tweeted a photograph of Trudea raising the Canadian flag over the country’s embassy in Kyiv.

Trudeau’s visit comes on the same day that first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.

It also comes a month after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to the eastern European country to have talks in Kyiv with the country’s president, Vlodomyr Zelenskyy.

More coverage:

  • Vladimir Putin: Who is Russia’s president?
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Who is Ukraine’s president?
  • What does the Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for America’s economy?
  • Why did Russia fight for control of Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster?
  • Ukraine invasion: What sanctions are being imposed on Russia?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Olena Zelenska
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Russia#Western Ukraine#Kyiv#Ukrainian#The Associated Press#Ctv#Cnn#Nexta#Belarusian#Canadian#British#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
106K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy