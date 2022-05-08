Two crashes less than a mile apart within an hour cause delays on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple-vehicle crashes on I-95 north caused significant delays for motorists in Richmond throughout the morning.
The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. and was located near the Chamberlayne Ave exit.
The north left shoulder and north left lane were closed but reopened a little before 11:00 a.m.
Traffic was congested until a little after the reopening of the lanes.Crash causes delays on I-95 near downtown Richmond
A second crash on I-95 occurred less than a mile further north and less than an hour later.
The second crash occurred at 11:00 a.m. and was this time located on the southbound side near the Belvidere Street exit.
The south center lane, right lane and right shoulder were closed.
Traffic backups were reportedly 2 miles long as of 11:35 a.m.
The lanes were reopened and traffic returned to normal a little before 12:00 p.m.
