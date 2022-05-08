ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Two crashes less than a mile apart within an hour cause delays on I-95 in Richmond

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LspJ5_0fWxy93n00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple-vehicle crashes on I-95 north caused significant delays for motorists in Richmond throughout the morning.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. and was located near the Chamberlayne Ave exit.

The north left shoulder and north left lane were closed but reopened a little before 11:00 a.m.

Traffic was congested until a little after the reopening of the lanes.

Crash causes delays on I-95 near downtown Richmond
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00e4oS_0fWxy93n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjrCs_0fWxy93n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VziQM_0fWxy93n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vow0_0fWxy93n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTGAG_0fWxy93n00

A second crash on I-95 occurred less than a mile further north and less than an hour later.

The second crash occurred at 11:00 a.m. and was this time located on the southbound side near the Belvidere Street exit.

The south center lane, right lane and right shoulder were closed.

Traffic backups were reportedly 2 miles long as of 11:35 a.m.

The lanes were reopened and traffic returned to normal a little before 12:00 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvMD2_0fWxy93n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKUkm_0fWxy93n00

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy