West Hollywood, CA

Dozens March for Abortion Rights in West Hollywood, Elsewhere

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmaller church-based gatherings linked to Mother’s Day are scheduled Sunday as reproduction rights advocates continue their protests against a possible U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn federal abortion protections enshrined in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. These will kick off a planned week of action set...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Inside New York’s Abortion Rights Rally to Uphold Roe v. Wade

There was never any doubt that Tuesday would see protests break out all across America. In the late hours of Monday May 2, Politico published an unprecedented leak of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that spelled out the end for Roe v. Wade, posing the largest threat to an American’s right to right to abortion access in the decades since the landmark 1973 legislation passed. (You can read everything we know—and don’t know—about the contents and implications of the document, which Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed is authentic, here.) Demonstrations started out early in Washington, D.C., where pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Supreme Court to demand that the Biden administration take action. And they quickly spread across the nation to cities like New York, where one of the largest protests took place in downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square.
PROTESTS
The Independent

California lawmaker reveals abortion as more women speak out

A California legislator who is the wife of state Attorney General Rob Bonta disclosed Tuesday that she had an abortion as a 21-year old. Democratic Assemblywoman Mia Bonta joins a growing number of public officials, celebrities and musicians who have discussed their experiences after a leaked draft opinion suggested that the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Speaking at a state Capitol event supporting reproductive rights, Bonta said she was coming out of Yale University and had obtained her first job when she learned she was pregnant. She was dating...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Protest#Mother S Day#U S Supreme Court#Sgt
studyfinds.org

Overturning Roe v. Wade would likely ‘decimate’ abortion medical training, study warns

SAN FRANCISCO — With news that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, researchers in California are looking at the impact of what such a decision would mean for the country and for a woman’s right to choose. While women seeking an abortion face the most immediate impact, a team from UC San Francisco and UCLA say the nation’s doctors in training would also feel the brunt of this shocking change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Abortion rights becomes big factor in 2022 midterms

Democrats in the Senate are fighting to pass legislation to preserve abortion rights at a federal level before the Supreme Court releases its ruling on the issue. A vote is scheduled for this week. CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect on Capitol Hill and how the abortion debate could affect the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS

