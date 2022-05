Scottish voters have “sent a message” to Boris Johnson and his Conservatives, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.The Tories have suffered at the polls in the local elections, with vote share in a number of wards across Scotland dropping by more than 10%.One Scottish Tory frontbencher described the early results as “disappointing”, claiming part of the reason was the partygate saga.I think people in Scotland have made it very clear that they want no more of this from Boris Johnson and his ConservativesIan BlackfordSpeaking to the BBC, Mr Blackford said: “The important story from Scotland is the fact that...

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO