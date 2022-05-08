Fatal crash causes shutdowns on I-95

SALVAGE crews were working to recover a crashed helicopter from a lake when they found a second chopper in the water this week. Video shows one of the helicopters, submerged and upside down, after the first crash was reported on Tuesday morning. Rescuers rushed to Lake Apopka, located roughly 24...
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting along Alligator Alley shut down a stretch of the busy highway on Saturday afternoon. Officials say a man and a woman who are believed to be in their 60s were shot while inside their car. Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said they were flown...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A Florida family is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Christian Garner, who died in a rafting accident in Pensacola on Saturday, ABC station WEAR-TV reported. "Christian was my baby boy," his mother, who hasn't been identified and wasn't ready to speak on camera, told WEAR-TV. "He was such a mama's boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project. He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend."
State police say two people were injured Wednesday after a car fell off a carrier, and hit two other cars. The accident happened on Route 440 North in Woodbridge. According to state police, the two people were taken to a hospital. They are expected to recover.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a woman is dead after a hit-and-run on Silver Lake Dr. near Thicket Ln. in Putnam County. At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Silver Lake Dr. east of Thicket Ln. At the same time, the 48-year-old victim from Palatka City was walking westbound on Silver Lake Dr.
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Vicky White’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after a coroner performed an autopsy Tuesday, Newsweek reports. White died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while helping inmate Casey White (no relation) escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama. At a glance. After...
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died as a result of a fatal crash in Dania Beach. The fiery crash took place on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Griffin Road, around 6:15 a.m., Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car lost control...
A popular floating restaurant capsized and sank in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday. Nobody was injured, but the owner of Jay's Sandbar Food Boat said the vessel is a "total loss." Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that crews responded to a call of a vessel sinking. "Upon arrival crews found...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old from Wesley Chapel was charged Friday in a fatal wreck that happened on Jan. 19, according to Florida High Patrol troopers. An FHP release said two people, a 52-year-old man and 56-year-old woman from Wesley Chapel, were heading east on SR-56 in the Nissan Rogue when they tried to […]
Comments / 0