Rochester, NY

Teenager stabbed on Campbell Street in Rochester

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teenage boy was stabbed Saturday night. Around 7:30...

13wham.com

WHEC TV-10

Fugitive wanted for SC murder arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A South Carolina fugitive who is wanted for murder was captured in Rochester on Tuesday morning. Miguel Otero, 19, was charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime by the Fountain Inn Police Department back on June 10, 2020, but the United States Marshals Service said he fled to New York before police could arrest him.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged in Alphonse Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have identified the suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday on Alphonse Street. The Rochester Police Department responded to Alphonse Street near Thomas Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after people reported hearing gunfire. Upon arrival, the officers found a 36-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. AMR took him to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY

