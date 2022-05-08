Big E Gives Scary Update About His Injury

As much as the Seth Rollins–Cody Rhodes match—and the main event—lit up the message boards at last night’s Backlash show, my heart is with the brutal showdown for the SmackDown women’s championship. The “I Quit” match has a long and impressive history in pro wrestling. The first famous “I Quit” match was Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum T.A., at Starrcade 1985, a hellaciously violent match that ended with the virtuous babyface Magnum embracing his inner psychopath and driving a broken chair into Tully’s eye. The WWE has never really done a fully satisfying “I Quit” match—Rock vs. Mick Foley is the most famous and certainly delivered the brutality, with the Rock unloading with multiple concussive chair shots in front of Foley’s family, but it was marred by an unsatisfying overly cute finish with Rock playing a previous recording of Foley saying “I quit” over the arena speakers. Although it wasn’t gore-soaked like Magnum vs. Tully, in many ways the Ronda vs. Charlotte match on Sunday night had the same kind of ragged, unhinged violent energy that made that such a classic.

