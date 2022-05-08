ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Big E Gives Scary Update About His Injury

By Franz Christian Irorita
 3 days ago
Former WWE Champion Big E has a very upsetting update to his fans about his neck injury – he won’t be coming back any time soon. Injured back in March during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, former WWE Champion Big E has since then been giving fans constant updates about...

