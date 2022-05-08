ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Caught on camera: NYPD seeks Brooklyn subway station assault suspect

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
 3 days ago
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an assault last week in the Broadway Junction subway station.

In a video released by the NYPD, an unknown male engages in a verbal dispute with a 52-year-old man, then displays a knife.

The 52-year-old was chased by the unknown male, and the two tumble onto the tracks. The victim was slashed in the chest, ear, finger, and head during the May 4 incident.

Both were able to exit the track area before any incoming trains arrived. The unknown male fled the subway station. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Sonny Beringer
3d ago

That is the face of the enemy of Western Civilization he does not belong.The government has one job to keep Americans safe. Not only has the government failed their open borders and predators allowed to terrorize law abiding citizens is proof government is intentionally harming Americans..

Galigher Vespoort
3d ago

They know who to attack. I would’ve pushed him right to that 3rd rail without remorse

Related
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
