Caught on camera: NYPD seeks Brooklyn subway station assault suspect

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an assault last week in the Broadway Junction subway station.

In a video released by the NYPD, an unknown male engages in a verbal dispute with a 52-year-old man, then displays a knife.

The 52-year-old was chased by the unknown male, and the two tumble onto the tracks. The victim was slashed in the chest, ear, finger, and head during the May 4 incident.

Both were able to exit the track area before any incoming trains arrived. The unknown male fled the subway station. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.