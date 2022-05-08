ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Fans lined up for Free Comic Book Day in Sioux City

By KENNY KROLL
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v13O3_0fWxvi8i00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What’s better than free things?

Over at both Starfighter Comics and ACME Comics & Collectibles, fans of comic books lined up to get a pick of this years Free Comic Book Day’s selection.

Some of the classics like Spider-Man and some newer comics like Pokemon were all up for grabs.

Volunteers clean up Highway 12

Justin Knecht of Starfighter Comics spoke with KCAU about what this day means.

“I hope it allows them to expand on their reading skills, first off, and a lot of artists get inspired by comic books too, so I hope we inspire lots of artist here in Sioux City,” said Knecht.

This year is the 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day which started as a way to get more people into reading comics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #3

SPY INTRIGUE IN THE CLONE WARS ERA! ANAKIN and PADME are in disguise aboard the HALCYON tracking a senator suspected of having separatist ties! But their secret mission will put them on a collision course with ASAJJ VENTRESS! And, fifty years later, the ship’s crew risks a desperate escape through a deadly solar storm!
COMICS
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: Blue Bunny ice cream spotlighted on 'Saturday Night Live'

LE MARS, Iowa -- It isn't often that a Siouxland-made product gets a shoutout on national television, but Blue Bunny ice cream was the freezer-aisle focus of a sketch on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," which aired live Saturday evening. The six-minute sequence, which featured guest host Benedict Cumberbatch and SNL...
LE MARS, IA
Polygon

Newest Dragon Ball Super movie will come to American theaters this summer

The new Dragon Ball film is coming to theaters worldwide this summer. Titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new movie will be the second Dragon Ball Super film. The first, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, released in 2018 and grossed over $120 million at the box office. A new trailer...
MOVIES
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy