Fans lined up for Free Comic Book Day in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What’s better than free things?

Over at both Starfighter Comics and ACME Comics & Collectibles, fans of comic books lined up to get a pick of this years Free Comic Book Day’s selection.

Some of the classics like Spider-Man and some newer comics like Pokemon were all up for grabs.

Justin Knecht of Starfighter Comics spoke with KCAU about what this day means.

“I hope it allows them to expand on their reading skills, first off, and a lot of artists get inspired by comic books too, so I hope we inspire lots of artist here in Sioux City,” said Knecht.

This year is the 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day which started as a way to get more people into reading comics.

