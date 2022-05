LeBron James has done a very impressive job of not even acknowledging the existence of Skip Bayless throughout his decorated career. That’s not easy to do. Well, others choose not to take the same high-road approach LeBron has been on. For his part, former Los Angeles Lakers stud Kyle Kuzma has decided to fire back at Bayless for his latest tirade against The King.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO