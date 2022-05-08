Watch: Kitten stuck in sewer saved by fire crews

Credit: Proteccion Civil y Bomberos GDL via Storyful

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (WJW) — Video shows the moment a kitten trapped in a sewer was reunited with its owner in Guadalajara, Mexico, after a rescue crew worked overnight to retrieve the distressed baby feline.

A rescuer, wearing white overalls, from the city’s civil protection and fire service can be seen shimmying backwards out of a drain pipe with the help of his colleagues pulling him out of the sewer with a rope tied to his foot.

He emerged with the tiny cat that is then scooped up by its thankful owner.



