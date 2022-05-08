ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester Rotarians plant 250 trees to celebrate Earth Day

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER—When it comes to planting trees, the Greater West Chester Sunrise Rotary Club is second to none. A Johnny Appleseed of a club recently worked with ground maintenance personnel to plant 250 trees on 37 acres of Shaws Bridge Park, Chester County on April 25th....

Daily Local News

Good Samaritan Services carries on His Mission legacy in Kennett Square

Generosity overflows in Kennett Square! After thirty-plus years of serving the homeless in Kennett Square area, the Valentine family has transferred and gifted the deed to His Mission building and property at 342 E. Birch Street, Kennett Square, Pa to Good Samarian Services. Discussions have been going on with His...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Back on track: SOMC’s regional meet heads to the starting line

PLYMOUTH — When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Montgomery County Special Olympics’ annual Regional Invitational Track and Field Meet at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School became one of its many victims. Happily, the competition is back. And on May 15, 100-plus athletes will return to PW’s sports fields to test their physical prowess in match-ups set to start at 8:45 a.m. with a 3,000-meter run.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Philadelphia Zoo wants help in naming new animals

The Philadelphia Zoo just got a little bigger. In a new exhibit about the African Plains, the zoo now has three Ankole, which are known as the “Cattle of Kings.” Ankole are known for massive crescent or lyre-shaped horns, measuring up to 8-feet wide, that continue to grow as the animals age, eventually weighing up to 15 lbs. each.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Sheetz releases new milkshake flavored with Cow Tales candy

Just in time for warmer weather, convenience store chain Sheetz has teamed up with Goetz’s Candy Co. Inc. to launch a new series of seasonal milkshakes inspired by Goetz’s Cow Tales flavors. The Baltimore, Md.-based Goetz has been making caramel products for 127 years, including Cow Tales. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

CTC of Greater Downingtown celebrates 20 years of serving the Downingtown community

DOWNINGTOWN — This National Prevention Week, Communities that Care of Greater Downingtown (CTC) is thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of working in the Downingtown community to empower youth by promoting mental health and preventing substance use. National Prevention Week, which runs from May 8 to 14 this year, is a national public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Bournelyf Special Camp races to raise $25,000

WEST CHESTER — “On your marks … Get set … Go!”. And so they did, with over 220 runners and walkers making their way through the streets of West Chester – and raising over $25,000 along the way for Bournelyf Special Camp. The non-profit organization,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Kacie’s Cause Mother’s Day Walk returns to Parkesburg

PARKESBURG — For the first time since 2019, community members were able to participate in the Kacie’s Cause Mother’s Day Walk on Sunday to show support for those fighting opioid abuse and offer remembrance for those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. About 200...
PARKESBURG, PA
Daily Local News

Parkesburg to celebrate 150 years

PARKESBURG — The borough is hosting a bash that was 150 years in the making. Parkesburg was incorporated in 1872 and is celebrating with an action-packed three-day Sesquicentennial event on the weekend of May 20, 21 and 22. Everyone is invited. It is free. History will be highlighted. As...
PARKESBURG, PA
Daily Local News

From the Ground Up: Pondering the ‘idle wild’

On Mother’s Day, we brunched with blended family to celebrate the matriarch of the family as well as the other mothers in the group. The gathering was festive and continued well past the meal. Late in the day, we left Wilmington and drove back to Kimberton. Not that we...
KIMBERTON, PA
Daily Local News

Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 30

KENNETT SQUARE — Preparations for the Kennett Memorial Day Parade on May 30 are underway. It will be the first-in-person parade in three years. “We have a new rookie volunteer production committee of 21 people who are working together with the 17-year experienced Taylor family and employees to produce an amazing post-COVID parade for our Kennett Square community,” said Dave Haradon, parade chairman.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

