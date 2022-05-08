ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Toronto Blue Jays' Twitter trolls Michigan football while in Cleveland

By Mark Russell
 3 days ago
When you’re part of arguably the greatest rivalry in all of sports, the trash-talking can come at almost any moment. The Ohio State Michigan rivalry transcends college athletics and certainly reaches farther than each state’s borders. But what happened Saturday came completely out of left field… literally.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in Cleveland for a weekend series. In the first game of a doubleheader, the Jays were scoring runs early and often off Guardians ace, Shane Bieber, going up by a score of 7-1 at one point. The Blue Jays Twitter account didn’t miss the opportunity to take a subtle jab at That Team Up North.

Take a look at the post below.

We don’t know what prompted such poetry from the Blue Jays, but anytime someone takes a shot at your arch-rival, you revel in it for as long as you can.

Of course, many Wolverine fans felt the need to post a response defending their team, much of which related to last year’s score of “The Game” played in Ann Arbor.

Cleveland fans may not have liked the score, but those who are also Buckeye fans had to smile a little. And the Guardians ended up winning the second game, so all is good.

Thanks for adding a little humor to our feed Toronto. Go Bucks!

