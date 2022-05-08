ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn's stout pitching in game two evens the series against the Razorbacks

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
On Saturday, the Tigers looked to even the series against the No. 3 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers sent left-handed pitcher Carson Skipper ( to the mound while the Razorbacks would send out right-handed pitcher Zebulon Vermillion.

After both teams ended the first inning scoreless, the two would punch across a run apiece in the second inning. In the top half of the second inning, Arkansas a(n) RBI single from Braydon Webb brought across designated hitter Kendall Diggs. In the bottom half of the first inning, Auburn would answer with their own. Designated hitter Brooks Carlson hit a solo home run to tie things up heading into the third inning at 1-1.

After the Razorbacks were held in check in the top of the third inning, the Tigers would punch across yet another run. This time first baseman Sonny DiChiara delivered with a solo home run to left-center field. The Tigers now held the lead at 2-1.

Both teams went without scoring a run until the fifth inning came around. That is when Arkansas added a run. An early double in the inning from third baseman Cayden Wallace helped get things started. Two groundouts later and Wallace scored. Second baseman Robert Moore was given the RBI. After five innings, Auburn led by a score of 2-2.

The seventh inning was interesting as both teams were able to score a(n) single run. First, a walk surrendered to Wallace and a single from catcher Michael Turner allowed Wallace to advance to third base. One batter later and it was Moore who flew out to center to bring across Wallace via a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, third baseman Blake Rambusch delivered in a timely manner with a solo home run to right-center field. Things were tied up 3-3 after seven innings played on Saturday evening in Plainsman Park.

After a scoreless frame in the top of the eighth inning from Arkansas, the Tigers were able to add two additional runs. A walk and a single put runners at first and third with pinch hitter Mason Land due up next. He would reach on a fielder’s choice which in turn led pinch runner Garrett Farquhar to score. A pitching change was made after Land’s at-bat. However, that didn’t stop second baseman, Cole Foster, from delivering with a sacrifice fly to bring across shortstop Brody Moore. After eight innings of play, Auburn led 5-3.

In the top half of the ninth, relief pitcher Carson Swilling was able to get the Hogs to go three-up-three-down. Auburn was able to take home the 5-3 victory on Saturday night. The win tied the series up at one apiece heading into the series finale that will be played tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 1 CT. The game will be aired on SEC Network +.

