ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Colorado woman arrested in Red Oak

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- A Colorado woman was arrested early Sunday morning in Red Oak. According a release, the...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man with machete Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tense situation for Omaha Police Friday morning, dealing with a man with a machete in his hand. At roughly 8:15 a.m. near 114th Street, just south of Dodge Road, police arrived in response to a call of a man with a machete in the area.
OMAHA, NE
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issue for woman last seen in Colorado on Monday, needs medical care according to authorities

GLENDALE, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday for a missing woman. At about 1:30 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out information for 33-year-old Noor Toft. Toft was last seen in Glendale on Monday at about 3:15 p.m. Authorities describe her as Middle Eastern and she may be travelling with a “carry-on sized type of luggage.”
GLENDALE, CO
KKTV

More than 250 pounds of ‘suspected’ marijuana seized by Colorado authorities in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - A K-9 unit is being hailed for getting more than 250 pounds of suspected illegal drugs off the streets. On Wednesday, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the bust. On April 28 at about 11 in the morning, the sheriff’s office received a call for assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect vehicle was on I-80 near Cheyenne. K9 Tyr was brought to the scene.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thornton, CO
Crime & Safety
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Thornton, CO
City
Red Oak, IA
City
Thornton, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KXRM

Body found in southwest Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the body of a man found on Little Burnt Mill Road early Sunday morning. Deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive on Sunday and discovered a man’s body. The victim has been […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

‘I Made A Terrible Mistake That Day’: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp Apologizes To Karen Garner’s Family During Sentencing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the controversial arrest of Karen Garner in June of 2020, former Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp addressed the court and the Garner Family. Moments before being sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation, Hopp told those in the courtroom that he was remorseful and regretted his actions the day he broke Karen Garner’s arm and separated her shoulder. FORT COLLINS, CO – MAY 5, 2022: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Larimer County Justice Center...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Body Found Inside Vehicle Submerged In South Platte River

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of South Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male. During the investigation, officers learned that just after midnight, the adult male driver was traveling southbound on Jason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Platte River Drive. The driver and vehicle crashed into the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy