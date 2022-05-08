Colorado woman arrested in Red Oak

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the controversial arrest of Karen Garner in June of 2020, former Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp addressed the court and the Garner Family. Moments before being sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation, Hopp told those in the courtroom that he was remorseful and regretted his actions the day he broke Karen Garner’s arm and separated her shoulder. FORT COLLINS, CO – MAY 5, 2022: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Larimer County Justice Center...

LOVELAND, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO