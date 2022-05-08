1 killed, 2 injured in Limestone County wreck

EDITOR’S NOTE: Alabama State Troopers initially identified the person who was killed as a woman, but have since issued an amended news release. We have updated this story with the corrected information.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Giles County man was killed in a wreck Saturday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said Peyton E. Malone, 21, was killed when a 2000 Ford Ranger hit the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was a passenger in. Troopers said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Eclipse and the driver of the Ranger were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The wreck occurred just before 2:15 p.m. on AL-99 near mile marker 14, roughly four miles south of the Lester community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.