ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pure Comedy: A ‘Drunk’ Drake Accompanies Jack Harlow To The Kentucky Derby & The Pair Completely Steal The Show

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJUWq_0fWxv3EI00

If there’s one thing we know about Drake , he’s gonna enjoy himself–and he was clearly doing just that at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfYS6_0fWxv3EI00

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

The Toronto native was spotted at the unlikely event with his good friend Jack Harlow , who just dropped his album on Friday. While in attendance, the “What’s Poppin” rapper took some time to speak to NBC Sports prior to the race, and at one point in the interview, Drake made his way into the frame to “eavesdrop” before completely dominating the conversation.

“I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said about the Louisville, KY native. “And we’re drunk.”

Drizzy went on to clarify that his friend wasn’t actually intoxicated, saying, “He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

When the duo were  asked if they had bet on a particular horse, the OVO rapper continued with his hilarious replied.

“We got a lot going on,” Drake said with a smirk, before Harlow took over to reveal they “forced to make a move, on the one and only Happy Jack.”

“He’s really giving a good description of how I feel right now,” Jack continued. “[If there] was a Happy Aubrey, we’d run that too.”

Unfortunately for them, Happy Jack finished in 14th place during Saturday’s race.

After this exchange, Drake noticed the camera crew attempting to close the interview, which led to him roasting the entire Kentucky Derby.

“You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” Drake insisted. “What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?”

To that, the reporter cleverly replied, “You know what I’m gonna tell ’em? I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.'”

As for why Jack Harlow and Drake were at this event in the first place, the “Dua Lipa” rapper confirmed he was at the event to film the video for “Churchill Downs,” a Drake-assisted song from his new project, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

The rappers were joined at the event by comedian Druski, which only further solidified the ridiculousness that went down all day long.

Comments / 5

Related
Complex

Wife of Man Who Drake Savagely Trolled Over Adonis Joke Speaks Out

The wife of Drake’s most recent target is speaking out on the petty drama. The beef began earlier this week, when Drizzy commented on Chris Matthews’ Instagram post about Ja Morant’s father, Tee. The shooting coach defended and praised the dad for his supportive nature, which prompted Drake to add his 2 cents.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Gets Curved By Doja Cat On IG Live After Professing His 'Love' For Her

Per the hook of his Billboard chart-topping “First Class” single, Jack Harlow might want to “throw up the L” following his recent Instagram Live session with Doja Cat. On Wednesday (May 4), the Louisville-bred rapper appeared to have been under the impression that the force was with him as he unabashedly fired off a hail mary shot at the Planet Her star during a brief virtual encounter on IG live. Toward the end of their conversation, Doja attempted to dismiss herself, which prompted the “Tyler Hero” lyricist to go on the offensive.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
HipHopDX.com

Young Money Rapper Mellow Rackz Robbed & Pistol-Whipped After Date

Los Angeles, CA – Young Money artist and Kodak Black’s former fiancée Mellow Rackz was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles following a date on Tuesday night (April 26). According to SayCheeseTV, the burgeoning rapper and her security were ambushed at gun point and robbed for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Blames Queen Naija For Young Thug, Gunna & YSL Arrest

The Internet's favorite scapegoat is a trending topic after Young Thug and Gunna were arrested. Queen Naija's currently trending on Twitter as fans jokingly point the finger toward the R&B singer for the recent YSL takedown. Thug and Gunna were among 28 individuals indicted on charges of conspiracy to violate...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Churchill Downs#Horse#The Kentucky Derby The#Nbc Sports
XXL Mag

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night. On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Mocks Dave Chappelle's Attacker After Sharing His Battered Photo

By now, you've probably already heard about 23-year-old Isaiah Lee who ran on stage during Dave Chappelle's show and attempted to attack the comedian with a knife. Chappelle was defended and Lee was photographed as he was handcuffed to a gurney as EMTs wheeled him to a transporting vehicle. It was evident that Lee was savagely taken down backstage because he was pictured with visible bruises, cuts, and an arm that looked as if it was out of place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy