Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready for a bit of Nashville right here in Worcester. Off the Rails, the country-themed restaurant and bar at 90 Commercial St. that opened last summer, has officially opened its indoor-outdoor live music venue in an extension behind the restaurant. The 4,200-square foot venue opened last week with performances by Sawyer Brown and Grafton native Ricky Duran, and an open house event was held on Tuesday for local business people to get a look at the space while enjoying the music of country trio Texas Hill.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO