Hands-on work gives Fort Meigs visitors glimpse of historic past

A warm spring breeze flooded over the pointed crests of the wooden palisades at Fort Meigs historical site on a sunny April morning where the distinct clangs of hammers on anvils could be heard amid birds’ chatter.

For curious connoisseurs of history, the fort offers a glimpse back into the dress, the ideas, and even crafts and trades of the early 19th century.

“We can celebrate all aspects of early life in Ohio,” said John Thompson, 40, manager of historic programming at the Fort Meigs historic site off West River Road in Perrysburg. “Crafts and trades history as well.”

Each company of soldiers had non-combatants, “real working guys that are helping out the soldiers,” said Mr. Thompson, who gave information on how military groups traveled with “artificers” — craftsmen who were essential to helping soldiers do everyday tasks.

Among the most integral of artificers was the blacksmith. Under tented awnings on an expanse of grass, with the wooden fort stakes filling the background, Tom Strous, 50, of Worthington, Ohio, was busy at work. He prepared a coal fire, flooded with air from a bellows he made himself, so he could teach a small class of six students. They were interested in understanding a bit more about shaping and forming metal.

“A lot of people are interested in learning the metal trades,” said Mr. Strous, who has been working with forges and anvils for the better part of 10 years.

“We call it ‘Blacksmithing 101,’” said Mr. Strous as he informed the participants on the characteristic tools and methods associated with smithing during the early 1800s.

Students were assigned two to a forge, powered by propane. Mr. Strous led by example using a less reliable, true to the time-period fire setup.

“Take away the gas forge of it all, the concept is the same,” Mr. Strous said.

He stressed that the class was a “blacksmithing class, not a fire-building class.”

“Trying to maintain just the basic skills of pounding the metal is taking almost all of their focus,” Mr. Strous said.

He was introduced to some of the basic concepts of forge work in his youth as an Eagle Scout, “but really, I attended the school of YouTube,” Mr. Strous said.

Between attending historical demonstrations and self-taught online tutorials, Mr. Strous cobbled together a curriculum to bring novices into the 19th-century world of blacksmithing through a short morning and afternoon session costing $75 to cover expenses.

Using the skills developed as a technology teacher at Kilbourne Middle School where he works, Mr. Strous instructed and assisted students, hands on, as they made simple metal tools like S-hooks and J-hooks.

The instruction is popular.

“These classes sell out usually within hours or days of us posting them,” said Mr. Thompson, who highlighted the practicality of the skill for modern-day use. “It's very, very popular.”

Those taking part are enjoying the experience.

“I got into a lot more than I thought I would,” said William French, 28, of South Toledo, who came with three other friends to participate in the class together. “I just like that you can basically create anything.”

Jesse Strickland, 35, of West Toledo, said, “Once you actually get your hands on, it's simpler to what you thought it would be.”

David Milhoan Jr., 35, of West Toledo, said he enjoyed the class and would recommend it for anyone to try out.

“I’d give it five out of five stars,” Mr. Milhoan said.