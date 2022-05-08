ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Brave Owner Takes Porsche Carrera GT For A Nurburging Hot Lap

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Porsche Carrera GT is quickly becoming the McLaren F1 of the 2000s. Produced between 2004 and 2007, Porsche only made 1,270 units. Admittedly, McLaren only made 106 F1s, but the Carrera GT has one thing that will always count in its favor. It's arguably the last of the unforgiving analog...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Secrets Emerge And There's A Lot To Like

In the motoring world, a great foundation often leads to spectacular results. To be more specific, when the base car in a model range is as good as the Chevrolet Stingray Coupe, it lays the groundwork for something even more special. With its naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the new Corvette Z06 sounds beastly as it revs to well over 8,000 rpm. It's a palpable step up from the base Corvette. But this 670-horsepower Corvette is merely a stepping stone to the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1. Now, exclusive details have emerged regarding this red-hot Corvette model.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Dodge Challenger RT Races 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1

Gearheads love to see two muscle cars which are supposedly evenly-matched line up against each other to prove which one is superior. Rivalries like the one between the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT and 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1 really move us. This is another battle in the endless war of Mopar vs GM for performance supremacy. It’s the source of so many arguments on the internet and sidelong looks at car meets. That’s what the video accompanying this article is all about as these two classic American muscle cars thrown down against one another.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
CarBuzz.com

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Lap#Porsche Carrera Gt#Carrera#Mclaren Gt#Vehicles#Mclaren#The Carrera Gt
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
CARS
SlashGear

The 15 Best Cadillacs Of All Time

Cadillac is an iconic carmaker known for large, luxurious vehicles. These models stand out from the rest, from the Presidential Limo to its first sports car.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang To Launch With Carryover Engines: Exclusive

The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to represent the first model year of the S650 generation, an era that may possibly introduce some revolutionary changes into the pony car lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, it appears the cabin is slated to receive a substantial redesign that may end up being quite radical, as the Mustang has featured a relatively traditional center stack for many years. That said, it will remain similar to its predecessors in other areas though, as the lineup isn’t adopting any type of all-wheel drive setup whatsoever. On a similar note, sources have now explained to Ford Authority that the upcoming model isn’t expected to switch things up on the powertrain front either, as the muscle car will launch with carryover engines, namely the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Owner Asking For Big Bucks

The Cadillac Eldorado is a special car, but does it warrant such a high price?. The third-generation Cadillac Eldorado is a car that most of us probably don't think about today. While the 1960s and 1970s were all about putting the Cadillac brand first, the '50s were a growing period for everybody, which led to a list of pretty interesting cars that were eventually overshadowed by the muscle car era. This Cadillac is a particularly fascinating piece of automotive history as it sports some of the best options available at the time rolled into one car. We're sure it's pretty happy to spread its wings after spending four decades locked inside with three barn-fulls of classic cars. But what makes this car so unique?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy