Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern and east central Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Wing, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay City and Frontenac. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb Lake Wisconsin, to near Spooner, to Haugen, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Shell Lake, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon, Round Lake, Trego, Cable, Barnes, Wascott, Brule, Solon Springs, Minong, Stone Lake, Drummond, Birchwood, Winter, and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern Carlton and Burnett Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McGrath, to 9 miles northeast of Pine City, to Milltown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near McGrath around 930 PM CDT. Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area around 940 PM CDT. Siren, Askov and Duxbury around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Webster, Kettle River, Bruno and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, southern Douglas, Washburn and western Sawyer Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Couderay, to near Trego, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trego around 940 PM CDT. Stone Lake around 945 PM CDT. Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Minong, Little Round Lake, Hayward, Round Lake, Wascott, Gordon and Seeley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jackson; Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Chester. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Chester. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Unleveed islands near Chester and the prison farm floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Chester 27.0 29.1 26.9 25.4 24.2 23.3 22.5
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Washington TORNADO WATCH 203 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHISAGO DAKOTA WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARIBAULT FREEBORN RICE STEELE WASECA IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, STILLWATER, AND WASECA.
Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .Flooding continues along the Minnesota River at Montevideo, with recent thunderstorm rains contributing to slightly higher levels for at least the next week. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9 feet on 07/11/1995.
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 23.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.5 25.2 25.0 24.8 24.6 24.3
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Faribault; Freeborn; Waseca The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota Southern Waseca County in south central Minnesota * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wells, or 18 miles west of Albert Lea, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Freeborn around 935 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include New Richland and Hartland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 Relative humidity has improved across the area so the warning has been allowed to expire. Winds may remain gusty 20 to 30 mph through the remainder of the evening, ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252... 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...On Thursday, 10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT. * Winds...Southwest to Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
