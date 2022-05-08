Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available...
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern and east central Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Wing, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay City and Frontenac. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .On Thursday, the main focus for critical conditions will be along and east of the central mountain chain where high Haines will exist and any lingering low level moisture due to the dryline is shunted eastward. Extremely dry conditions are expected to persist Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 6 percent Thursday with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done. New fire starts possible from dry thunderstorms.
Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 215. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Southwestern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin Southeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 921 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Red Wing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bay City around 930 PM CDT. Frontenac around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stockholm and Pepin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Steele; Waseca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR STEELE AND EASTERN WASECA COUNTIES At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Owatonna, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Owatonna, Waseca, Blooming Prairie, Medford, New Richland, Ellendale, Otisco, Lemond, Clinton Falls, Merton, Moland and Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria across the impacted area and are expected to continue to decrease overnight. Therefore the Wind Advisory issued earlier for the Mojave Desert Slopes will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern Carlton and Burnett Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McGrath, to 9 miles northeast of Pine City, to Milltown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near McGrath around 930 PM CDT. Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area around 940 PM CDT. Siren, Askov and Duxbury around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Webster, Kettle River, Bruno and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211 and 213. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-11 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb Lake Wisconsin, to near Spooner, to Haugen, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Shell Lake, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon, Round Lake, Trego, Cable, Barnes, Wascott, Brule, Solon Springs, Minong, Stone Lake, Drummond, Birchwood, Winter, and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern Carlton and Burnett Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McGrath, to 9 miles northeast of Pine City, to Milltown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near McGrath around 930 PM CDT. Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area around 940 PM CDT. Siren, Askov and Duxbury around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Webster, Kettle River, Bruno and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
