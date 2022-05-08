ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Son Malcolm’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Such a sweetie! Olivia Munn and John Mulaney quietly welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in November 2021 and began sharing photos of the little one the following month.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the actress had given birth “just before Thanksgiving.” The couple’s baby boy arrived three months after Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy news during a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance.

“We're having a baby together,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction]."

That same week, Munn gushed about her pregnancy for the first time, telling Access that she felt “really good” ahead of becoming a mom .

“Just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” the Oklahoma native told the outlet. “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

The Predator star noted that her dogs “don’t care” about her baby bump, saying, “I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach. … No idea.”

News broke in May 2021 that she and Mulaney were dating after the actor split from wife of six years Anna-Marie Tendler .

By the following month, the pair were “going strong,” a source exclusively told Us . “She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them. ... Olivia is so smitten. [He] is on cloud nine. John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too. They both have a very dry sense of humor.”

Munn previously told HuffPost Live that she was “obsessed” with Mulaney, describing their first introduction at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, do you and [Tendler] want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" the former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent said in the 2015 interview. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So, you having fun?'"

Keep scrolling to see the duo’s sweet shots with their son.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
John Mulaney
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco goes public with new boyfriend - and he's very famous!

Kaley Cuoco is on cloud nine and her fans couldn't be more thrilled for her. The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram this week to subtly go public with her new boyfriend - who happens to be very famous too. The actress shared a collection of pictures, which started off...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to The Today Show this morning? Craig Melvin replaced Hoda

Since 1952, The Today Show has been running on NBC. The daily news show features many recognisable reporters including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Past news anchors have also included Matt Lauer and Katie Couric. As with many morning news shows, The Today Show features all kinds of famous faces...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Access
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Miranda Lambert says she 'wasn't prepared' for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her split from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert says she "wasn't prepared" for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her marriage and eventual divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. "It's not nice sometimes, but I think you've got to take it with a grain of salt," Lambert, 38, told CBS Sunday Morning of having all eyes on her private life. Her career, however, makes it easier to put the rumor mill to rest.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy