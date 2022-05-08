ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Graham on Russia's war against Ukraine: 'Let's take out Putin by helping Ukraine'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Comments / 21

3d ago

Lindsay, Republicans, and Trump are f———— up in the head. Act like they got all the answers. Who does Lindsay think he is anyway? He’s not he president, just a senator.

Paul Davis
3d ago

O.K.folks the cover up for Clarence Thomas's wife being a part of the coup continues, first the leak,then then the Republicans blaming the new supreme Court female Justice for the leak, when we should know that she would have no knowledge that paper even existed, then we've got Clarence Thomas making statements about not being bullied, and we have Lindsey Graham threatening to take out the leader of a country, all to cover up the fact that Clarence Thomas's wife was involved in a coup to overthrow the country of America.the republicans and the supreme court justices are doing everything they can to take our minds off of the fact that a person who tried to overthrow our government is married to one of our supreme Court justices.folks I've said it once and I'll say it a thousand times for the sake of yourself your parents your children and grandchildren vote blue blue for Truth

oldhippienana
3d ago

yes, take Putin out. I don't understand why it's taking so long. Than again I don't understand why it's taking so long for the same thing about Trump.

