What Time Will ‘Candy’ be on Hulu?

By Kayla Cobb
 3 days ago

Hulu is sticking with its true crime kick thanks to Candy . In 1980, Candy Montgomery was tried for murdering her best friend, Betty Gore. Now, 42 years later, this case is getting the TV miniseries treatment.

We know you have questions about this case as well as this series. Who’s playing Candy Montgomery? How did this trial end? And most importantly of all, when can you watch this five-episode miniseries? On all those fronts, we have you covered.
When Will Candy Be on Hulu?
This week is about to kick off with a new crime thriller. Monday, May 9, marks the premiere of Candy ‘s first episode on Hulu. Afterwards, the series will follow a somewhat unusual release schedule. Every night for the next five nights will mark the premiere of a new episode of Candy. The series will conclude on Friday, May 13.
What Time Will Candy Be on Hulu?
The first episode of Candy will be released on Hulu Monday, May 9 at midnight ET. Don’t see the episode appear right away? Relax. If you refresh your browser or app, the episode should appear. Sometimes it just takes a minute or two.
What Is Candy About?
Starring Jessica Biel ( The Sinner ), Melanie Lynskey ( Yellowjackets ), and Pablo Schreiber ( Halo ), Candy is a dramatized retelling of the Candy Montgomery case. In 1980, Candy Montgomery was 30 years old. She had a husband, two children, and was an active member in her local church. She also had a secret. Montgomery had been having an affair with the husband of her best friend, Betty Gore.

On June 13, 1980, Montgomery murdered Gore. In court, Montgomery claimed that Gore confronted her about her relationship with her husband, Allan Gore. According to her testimony, Gore approached her with an axe, and Montgomery used the same weapon to kill Gore in self-defense, striking her 41 times. Montgomery was later found not guilty, a verdict that drew criticism from the community. Candy covers this case over the course of five episodes.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

