The Box Butte County Bad Boys 11U baseball team kicked off their 2022 campaign in Douglas, Wyoming on April 30, and May 1. The Bad Boys opened pool play with an 8-3 victory over the Wheatland Cutters. Teagen O’Gorman took the mound throwing a complete game. O’Gorman gave up 1 hit while striking out 7. Carson Bunnell knocked in 2 runs with a double leading the team in runs batted in. Israel Garcia led the Bad Boy hitters going 2 for 2 on the day. Dixon Bair, Cormic Stark, Xander Narjes and Jace Jensen also found themselves in the hit column.

BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO