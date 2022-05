The baby was one month old when his parents started worrying that something was seriously wrong. He had difficulty lifting his head, which was so large that his mother could not pull a shirt down over his torso. The mother reportedly told the pediatrician, who dismissed her concerns as those of a first-time mom. “There are symptoms that the pediatrician has ended up missing like the increase in the head size or the swollen fontanelle. Go get it checked out. Go ask, even if it’s nothing. Don’t wait, it could cost the life of your child.” the mother reportedly said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO