CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Samuel Sprankle, Sr., age 56 of Campbell, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was born on May 23, 1965, in Beaver, Pennsylvania to the late Clair and Karen (Eakles) Sprankle. Jeffrey earned his bachelor’s degree and was employed as an IT...

CAMPBELL, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO