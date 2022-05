CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will once again be participating in an event that they’re very familiar with – the NBA Draft lottery – on Tuesday, May 17. The Cavs missing the playoffs due to their play-in losses against Brooklyn and Atlanta mean that the team retains its 2022 first-round draft pick. Had the Cavs won either of those games, they would have qualified for the playoffs and the draft pick would have been sent to Indiana to complete the trade for swingman Caris LeVert. Of course, Cleveland was the best team in the NBA to miss the playoffs, meaning that their odds to move up in the lottery are relatively slim.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO