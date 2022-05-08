ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews act quick in Blair County water rescue

By Jared Weaver
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews acted fast for a water rescue Saturday in Blair County as the wet weather hit the area.

Crews received a report of a disabled vehicle with two adults and one child on a flooded roadway at the 2200 block of Juniata Valley Road at about 3:51 p.m. After arriving on scene the vehicle was spotted about 150 feet away in the water. Crews from station 30 and station 83 quickly put their boats into action and got to the vehicle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Pkh_0fWxofF400
    Photo via Dennis Estep
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEQrY_0fWxofF400
    Photo via Dennis Estep

Within 25 minutes the three individuals were rescued without any injury according to a Geeseytown Community Fire Company post on Facebook.

