ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kevin Love shows off epic reunion with LeBron James and Rich Paul at Miami Grand Prix

By Brad Sullivan
Cavaliers Nation
Cavaliers Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love reconnected with former Cavs teammate LeBron James as well as agent Rich Paul while attending the events surrounding this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix. Love and James played together with the Cavaliers for four seasons from 2014 to 2018, a relatively brief era that...

cavaliersnation.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James and Phil Jackson’s beef and its potential impact on the Los Angeles Lakers

Over the past week, Phil Jackson has been a more prevalent name in Los Angeles Lakers-related news than LeBron James. Last Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski used a spot on national television to point out that Jackson — an 11-time champion head coach, including five with the Lakers — was consulting his ex-fiance Jeanie Buss on the franchise’s all-important coaching search. This came a few months after The Athletic reported that Jackson had been advising Jeanie all season on basketball matters, including the tense Russell Westbrook situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Rich Paul
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss addresses the rumor that LeBron James and Klutch Sports run the Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron James and Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports is one of the top sports agencies in the world, representing quite a few top athletes. This fact alone, coupled with the myth of LeGM, has created a slew of rumors that Klutch Sports has taken control of the Los Angeles Lakers. Jeanie Buss, the historic franchise’s controlling owner, addressed the whispers once and for all. Who runs the Lakers? Buss was frank in her answer about such rumors. Are Paul and James the puppet masters behind every roster move or front office decision? “Do they have final say? No. Are they running the team? No, no, not at all. I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here,” Buss said, per the Los Angeles Times. Buss added that concerning basketball decisions, the man in charge is Rob Pelinka, the late Kobe Bryant’s long-time agent, whom Buss appointed after she fired Johnny Buss (her brother) and Mitch Kupchak. Though Pelinka delivered the championship goods in 2020, he’s been me.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Team Usa
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Guard Monty Williams Named Coach of the Year

The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you ... Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season. Through...
NBA
Yardbarker

Chris Childs Dishes on Knicks Status of Tom Thibodeau, Kemba Walker & Mitchell Robinson

A return to glory for the New York Knicks? Childs' play centers on Mitchell Robinson. Chris Childs knows a thing or two about Manhattan-based hardwood success. His nine years in the NBA are best-known for five seasons with the Knicks, where he served as a reliable contributor off the bench. Most notably, Childs was one of seven Knicks to partake in all 20 games of the franchise's most recent run to the NBA Finals in 1999.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cavaliers Nation

Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.

 https://cavaliersnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy