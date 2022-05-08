Kevin Love shows off epic reunion with LeBron James and Rich Paul at Miami Grand Prix

Lebron James and Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports is one of the top sports agencies in the world, representing quite a few top athletes. This fact alone, coupled with the myth of LeGM, has created a slew of rumors that Klutch Sports has taken control of the Los Angeles Lakers. Jeanie Buss, the historic franchise’s controlling owner, addressed the whispers once and for all. Who runs the Lakers? Buss was frank in her answer about such rumors. Are Paul and James the puppet masters behind every roster move or front office decision? “Do they have final say? No. Are they running the team? No, no, not at all. I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here,” Buss said, per the Los Angeles Times. Buss added that concerning basketball decisions, the man in charge is Rob Pelinka, the late Kobe Bryant’s long-time agent, whom Buss appointed after she fired Johnny Buss (her brother) and Mitch Kupchak. Though Pelinka delivered the championship goods in 2020, he’s been me.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO