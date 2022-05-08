ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement...

alerts.weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211 and 213. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Goodhue A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOODHUE...SOUTHWESTERN PEPIN AND SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 935 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Frontenac, or 8 miles east of Red Wing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Frontenac around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stockholm and Pepin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Freeborn, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Freeborn; Steele A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Freeborn and southwestern Steele Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Geneva, or 10 miles northeast of Albert Lea, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hollandale around 1015 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 14 and 36. Interstate 90 between mile markers 154 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria across the impacted area and are expected to continue to decrease overnight. Therefore the Wind Advisory issued earlier for the Mojave Desert Slopes will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Wisconsin. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Buffalo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BUFFALO COUNTY At 1032 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Modena, or 9 miles northeast of Alma, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Quarter sized hail was reported in Nelson at 1030 pm. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Buffalo County, including the following locations Gilmanton, Maxville, The Big Swamp Area, Tell, Mondovi Airfield, Praag and Misha Mokwa. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 215. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb Lake Wisconsin, to near Spooner, to Haugen, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Shell Lake, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon, Round Lake, Trego, Cable, Barnes, Wascott, Brule, Solon Springs, Minong, Stone Lake, Drummond, Birchwood, Winter, and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

