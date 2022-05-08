The Book Nook: 'The King's Shadow: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Deadly Quest for the Lost City of Alexandria' by Edmund Richardson

The fleshy leaves of sea purslane brush our ankles as we pass a weatherboard cottage and walk the path, through the saltings, to the jetty at Alresford Creek, a waterside hamlet tucked away on the edge of the Essex coast near Colchester. An oystercatcher guards the entrance to the broken-down pier, its timbers slowly melting into the mudflats. On the far bank, a lapwing is tumbling above the marshes and a nightingale sings in the scrub. Even on this bright, spring day, it is easy to see why Alresford Creek was chosen for the filming of The Essex Serpent, a new Apple TV series starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling book. This place feels remote, cut off from the outside world. In 1893, when the story is set, tales of serpents winding their way through the broken boat timbers and sucking teenagers into the ooze must have felt more real to villagers than news of scientific discoveries from distant cities.

ANIMALS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO