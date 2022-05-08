Gusty & Cool Mother's Day with Sierra Snow

A late-season storm that has brought snow to the Sierra has led to wet road conditions and some snow to start this week. Monday was met with wet weather, with rain in the Valley and snowfall in the Sierra, and the same is happening for Tuesday. Tuesday will also be unseasonably cool with another round of temperatures in the upper 60s for the afternoon with a chance of some thunderstorms.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO