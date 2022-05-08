ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool, CA

Gusty & Cool Mother's Day with Sierra Snow

By Eileen Javora
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weather system will usher in cooler air and gusty conditions Sunday....

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

NorCal weather timeline: What to expect with rain, snow and hail on Tuesday

A late-season storm that has brought snow to the Sierra has led to wet road conditions and some snow to start this week. Monday was met with wet weather, with rain in the Valley and snowfall in the Sierra, and the same is happening for Tuesday. Tuesday will also be unseasonably cool with another round of temperatures in the upper 60s for the afternoon with a chance of some thunderstorms.
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy