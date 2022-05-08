Gusty & Cool Mother's Day with Sierra Snow

A late-season storm that has brought snow to the Sierra has led to wet road conditions and some snow to start this week. Monday was met with wet weather, with rain in the Valley and snowfall in the Sierra, and the same is happening for Tuesday. Tuesday will also be unseasonably cool with another round of temperatures in the upper 60s for the afternoon with a chance of some thunderstorms.
During the past two days, several waves of moisture have brought several inches of slushy snow to the highest peaks of the Sierra. According to a tweet posted Tuesday morning by UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, the snow measuring site at Donner Summit has received more snow than average for this point in the season.
On Wednesday morning, NOAA shared the first images produced by the recently-launched GOES-T weather satellite. GOES-T was sent into orbit aboard and Atlas-V rocket from Cape Canaveral on March 10. Once it becomes operational, it will provide vital data to weather forecasters, especially those forecasting for the Western U.S. Images...
