ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County School District accepted a $56,000 donation. Here’s where it will go

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koGBj_0fWxmJ5c00

Parker’s gas station donated $56,000 to the Beaufort County School District as part of its Fueling the Community program, according to a school district press release.

The program, which was started in 2011, sends one cent per gallon sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools, the school district said this week in a press release. The charitable initiative began as a way for the company to support education in the areas where it is stationed, said Olivia Parker, the company’s community outreach manager. There are no requirements for how the schools may spend the donated funds, she said.

“We think it’s important to let each school district or each school decide how to best allocate Fueling the Community funds,” Parker said in a statement Friday.

Beaufort County residents selected local schools they wanted to see receive the money via the company’s rewards app. Of the $56,000 donated, $25,000 will go to the schools that customers selected, according to Candace Bruder, a spokesperson for the school district . That money is typically used for classroom supplies, teacher appreciation and special recognition for students and staff, she said. The rest of the funds, $32,000, will go to the district’s annual, “Teacher of the Year” and “Support Person of the Year” recognition program that calls out school staff like nurses, teachers, office personnel and bus drivers.

“ These funds don’t go directly to the district support staff person of the year but are used to celebrate support persons of the year from each of our schools at a district event,” Bruder said.

While supporting schools is the program’s primary focus, Parker said, it has also made contributions to “healthcare initiatives throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.”

“ We believe that education has the power to uplift communities while reducing poverty and crime,” she said. “Education truly is the tide that lifts all ships.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Society
Beaufort County, SC
Education
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Crime#Charity#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
453
Followers
72
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy