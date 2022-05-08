ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Woman shot to death at Smoky Mountain rental cabin Saturday, man arrested

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A South Carolina man has been arrested after a shooting at a Smoky Mountain rental cabin left a woman dead. Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals says that at approximately 1:00 p.m....

foxchattanooga.com

