GOP commission candidate says focus will be setting county up for future, maintaining roads. A second member of the Converse County Commission has formally announced his plans to seek re-election in the past week, likely meaning all three members up for election this year will be on the ballot. Robert Short said Friday he will definitely run on the Republican ticket for a third term - ending any speculation that the top of the county ticket might have a totally open spot.

CONVERSE COUNTY, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO