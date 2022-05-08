ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, KY

Flood Warning issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 10:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:38:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern and east central Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pierce A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Wing, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bay City and Frontenac. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 Relative humidity has improved across the area so the warning has been allowed to expire. Winds may remain gusty 20 to 30 mph through the remainder of the evening, ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252... 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...On Thursday, 10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT. * Winds...Southwest to Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Dunn; Pepin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pepin, Dunn and Barron Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clear Lake, or 24 miles northwest of Menomonie, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, nickel size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Prairie Farm around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ridgeland and Dallas. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 32 and 56. U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 120 and 152. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Southwestern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin Southeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 921 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Red Wing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bay City around 930 PM CDT. Frontenac around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stockholm and Pepin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria across the impacted area and are expected to continue to decrease overnight. Therefore the Wind Advisory issued earlier for the Mojave Desert Slopes will be allowed to expire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Pine, southern Douglas, Washburn, eastern Burnett and southwestern Sawyer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cloverton, to near Shell Lake, to near Barron, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage West, Shell Lake, Trego, Wascott, Webster, Solon Springs, Minong, Stone Lake, Birchwood, Webb Lake Wisconsin, Gordon, Exeland, Dairyland, Couderay, Cloverton, Danbury, Hertel, and Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211 and 213. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .On Thursday, the main focus for critical conditions will be along and east of the central mountain chain where high Haines will exist and any lingering low level moisture due to the dryline is shunted eastward. Extremely dry conditions are expected to persist Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 6 percent Thursday with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done. New fire starts possible from dry thunderstorms.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 215. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Pepin The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1000 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pepin, or 10 miles northwest of Wabasha, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Pepin County, including the following locations Ella and Porcupine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb Lake Wisconsin, to near Spooner, to Haugen, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Shell Lake, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon, Round Lake, Trego, Cable, Barnes, Wascott, Brule, Solon Springs, Minong, Stone Lake, Drummond, Birchwood, Winter, and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern Carlton and Burnett Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McGrath, to 9 miles northeast of Pine City, to Milltown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near McGrath around 930 PM CDT. Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area around 940 PM CDT. Siren, Askov and Duxbury around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Webster, Kettle River, Bruno and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

