MLB mock draft 2022: Top MLB Draft prospects rise, fall in June

The 2022 MLB Draft is right around the corner with top prospects Druw Jones and Termarr Johnson leading an intriguing class of young talent. In our MLB mock draft 2022, it becomes clear why this pool of talent is a bit unique from other years.

It’s important to note that the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft isn’t like the NBA and NFL Draft. Every year, you can often count on the team with the No. 1 pick taking the best prospects. Things are different in baseball.Because of bonus pools and allotted pick values, how much it costs to sign a player impacts where they are picked.

2022 MLB Draft date : July 17-19

The 2022 MLB Draft order is already set based on the regular-season standings from 2021. It means the Baltimore Orioles, a franchise famous for taking below-slot players with their top pick, could pass on an elite talent out of high school for a safer and cheaper pick from the collegiate level.

Related: MLB standings 2022

Let’s dive into our MLB mock draft, with many of the top 2022 MLB Draft prospects going to join our overall list once they are drafted. Each club’s MLB draft bonus pool comes directly from MLB.com .

1. Baltimore Orioles: Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

As we mentioned above, the recent Baltimore Orioles draft history points to the organization’s interest in spreading their money out. Instead of taking either of the top MLB Draft prospects – Druw Jones or Termarr Johnson – they save on the No. 1 pick with Brooks Lee. He’s the best collegiate hitter in the 2022 draft class and his bat profiles nicely long-term at third base or second base. The 21-year-old carries a 65-grade hit tool from MLB Pipeline and could progress through the minors quickly. He’d likely sign for below-slot value, allowing Baltimore to spend more on its picks outside of Round 1.

Baltimore Orioles bonus pool: $16.924 million

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS

The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Arizona Diamondbacks top prospects – Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll – are outfielders, it won’t stop them from taking an elite talent at the position. Druw Jones, son of legendary outfielder Andruw Jones, can be a superstar. He’s one of the best defensive outfielders to enter the draft in years and he brings 60-grade raw power and 70-grade speed to the table. If you’re looking for an All-Star center fielder who can drive in runs and rob opponents of hits, that can be Jones.

Arizona Diamondbacks bonus pool: $15,112,100

3. Texas Rangers: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stilwater HS

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Holliday drew rave reviews from The Athletic’s Keith Law for his swing and he also brings the combination of feel for hitting and athleticism that his father had in his prime. The 2022 season has seen his stock improve from likely top-20 pick into a top-five talent in the 2022 MLB Draft and the upside warrants Texas spending a significant chunk of its bonus pool on him.

Texas Rangers bonus pool: $9,640,700

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: Elijah Greene, OF, IMG Academy

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking for the player with the most upside among the MLB Draft prospect, it’s likely Elijah Greene. The 6-foot-3 outfielder boasts even more athleticism than his father, former NFL tight end Eric Green. When Green’s right-handed swing connects, he can hit baseballs out further than just about anyone in the draft class. Defensively, his speed arn plus-arm strength can make him a quality center fielder. The Pittsburgh Pirates would need to go above slot to sign him, but this is the caliber of prospect worth paying a lot for and the draft is the best avenue for Pittsburgh to acquire potential stars.

Pittsburgh Pirates bonus pool: $13,733,900

5. Washington Nationals: Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Look at the best prospects in baseball and you’ll notice the trend of catchers receiving a lot more attention. Even with speculation about an automatic strike zone in the years ahead, teams want a leader behind the plate who can also deliver great production with the bat. Kevin Parada, who hit 26 homers in 60 games this past season, is reportedly high on Washington’s radar .

Washington Nationals bonus pool: $11,007,900

6. Miami Marlins: Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays HS

Termarr Johnson is my personal favorite among the 2022 MLB Draft prospects. He’ll get knocked down draft boards by some teams because he’s a 5-foot-10 second baseman that is coming out of high school. While the smaller size and diminished positional value are knocks, everything else is outstanding. Johnson is the best hitter in the 2022 MLB Draft and there is 30-homer power. Think of a bigger Jose Altuve (.300 BA, 25+ home runs) as a stylistic MLB comparison. Miami wouldn’t let an elite talent slide.

Miami Marlins bonus pool: $10.486 million

7. Chicago Cubs: Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College

Cam Collier is one of the most intriguing talents in the 2022 MLB Draft. He completed high school early to enroll in junior college. Now, the 17-year-old is crushing at a level with competition far older than him. He brings MLB bloodlines, son of Lou Collier, and his left-handed bat is showing even more pop than expected. He posted a .333 batting average with 47 RBI and eight home runs as a teenager against JuCo competition, which will get Chicago’s attention.

Chicago Cubs bonus pool: $10,092,700

8. Minnesota Twins: Jacob Berry, OF, LSU

Jacob Berry (15 home runs in 53 games) was Freshman of the Year in 2021 and his combo of hit-and-power tools make him one of the best potential sluggers from the 2022 MLB Draft. The Minnesota Twins can prioritize the bat over concerns regarding his glove, especially for a team that could use more pop and already boasts Byron Buxton in center field.

Minnesota Twins bonus pool: $10.036 million

9. Kansas City Royals: Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech

Gavin Cross, a 21-year-old outfielder, brings a well-rounded skill set and has held up well in center field at Virginia Tech this season. He’s made tremendous strides this season with his plate discipline, elevating his draft stock further. Previously a top-three pick in our first MLB mock draft, Kansas City might be thrilled to land him at No. 9 overall.

Kansas City Royals bonus pool: $11,668,300

10. Colorado Rockies: Jace Jung, IF, Texas Tech

The Colorado Rockies are going to keep taking advantage of Coors Field, finding potential All-Star bats who could be a part of their young core in the years ahead alongside Zac Veen.With a 60-grade hit tool and developing power, Jung could profile nicely as a bat-first second baseman in the Rockies’ lineup by 2025.

Colorado Rockies bonus pool: $13,660,700

11. New York Mets*: Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford HS

* Mets receive compensatory 2022 first-round pick for Kumar Rocker not signing

Dylan Lesko is the best pitcher in the 2022 MLB Draft. He recently underwent Tommy John surgery , but that’s a theme for many of the top MLB draft prospects this year. Given most pitchers will all now undergo TJS at some point, at least the New York Mets would know it already happened for Lesko. He’s a top-five talent thanks to his electric stuff, command and feel for pitching. There’s a chance he slides, but this felt like the perfect landing spot in our MLB mock draft.

New York Mets bonus pool: $13,955,700

12. Detroit Tigers: Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison

Chase Delauter broke his foot in April and it robbed him of a shot to move further up draft boards. While he still has some college eligibility left, getting picked 12th should easily get him to leave James Madison. The 20-year-old brings excellent power to the table and could develop a ‘plus’ hit tool, especially considering where he is at for his age.

Detroit Tigers bonus pool: $8,024,900

13. Los Angeles Angels: Daniel Susac, C, Arizona

A top-10 pick in the last MLB mock draft, Daniel Susac only takes a small slide. It now comes to an end with the Los Angeles Angels landing a switch-hitter who can help lead this pitching staff for years to come. Between his arm strength and an impressive ability at 21 to frame pitches, Susac is an unquestioned top-15 talent.

Los Angeles Angels bonus pool: $7,024,300

14. New York Mets: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS

Consider the 2022 MLB Draft as the year of baseball bloodlines. The son of Carl Crawford, who stole 480 bases with 123 triples in his career, is an enticing player. He brings the same speed, both on the base paths and covering ground in the outfield. He also has an above-average hit tool and there could be some power to unlock that one day makes him a 20-20 player.

New York Mets bonus pool: $13,955,700

15. San Diego Padres: Kumar Rocker, Tri-City Valleycats

In his debut for the Tri-City ValleyCats, Kumar Rocker displayed the velocity everyone fell in love with before the 2021 MLB Draft. there is absolutely a risk in picking him given the uncertainty regarding his medical. However, this is a chance for San Diego to grab a top-five prospect on talent with the No. 15 pick and that’s worth a roll of the dice.

San Diego Padres bonus pool: $10,088,900

2022 MLB mock draft – Round 1 projections

16. Cleveland Guardians: Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary’s Prep

Cleveland Guardians bonus pool: $9,980,900

17. Philadelphia Phillies: Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage HS

Philadelphia Phillies bonus pool: $6,307,000

18. Cincinnati Reds: Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny HS

Cincinnati Reds bonus pool : $10,794,100

19. Oakland Athletics: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee

Oakland Athletics bonus pool: $8,315,800

20. Atlanta Braves: Connor Prielipp, LHP, Alabama

Atlanta Braves bonus pool: $8,022,200

21. Seattle Mariners: Zach Neto, SS, Campbell

Seattle Mariners bonus pool: $7,254,400

22. St. Louis Cardinals: Robby Snelling, McQueen HS

St. Louis Cardinals bonus pool: $6,842,300

23. Toronto Blue Jays: Andrew Dutkanych, RHP, Brebeuf Jesuit HS

Toronto Blue Jays bonus pool: $8,367,700

24. Boston Red Sox: Brock Jones, OF, Stanford

Boston Red Sox bonus pool: $8,078,300

25. New York Yankees: Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy

New York Yankees bonus pool: $6,425,100

Related: New York Yankees schedule, 2022 roster

26. Chicago White Sox: Blake Tidwell, RHP, Tennessee

Chicago White Sox bonus pool: $6,289,100

27. Milwaukee Brewers: Jett Williams, SS. Rockwall-Heath HS

Milwaukee Brewers bonus pool: $7,070,900

28. Houston Astros: Dylan Beavers, OF, California

Houston Astros bonus pool: $6.837 million

29. Tampa Bay Rays: Logan Tanner, C, Mississippi State

Tampa Bay Rays bonus pool: $7,795,100

30. San Francisco Giants: Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Gonzaga

San Francisco Giants bonus pool: $5,793,200

Let us know what you think of our 2022 MLB mock draft.

More must-reads: