MLB mock draft 2022: Druw Jones, Termarr Johnson headline top MLB Draft prospects

The 2022 MLB Draft is right around the corner with top prospects Druw Jones and Termarr Johnson leading an intriguing class of young talent. In our MLB mock draft 2022, it becomes clear why this pool of talent is a bit unique from other years.

It’s important to note that the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft isn’t like the NBA and NFL Draft. Every year, you can often count on the team with the No. 1 pick taking the best prospects. Things are different in baseball.Because of bonus pools and allotted pick values, how much it costs to sign a player impacts where they are picked.

2022 MLB Draft date : July 17-19

The 2022 MLB Draft order is already set based on the regular-season standings from 2021. It means the Baltimore Orioles, a franchise famous for taking below-slot players with their top pick, could pass on an elite talent out of high school for a safer and cheaper pick from the collegiate level.

Let’s dive into our MLB mock draft, with many of the top 2022 MLB Draft prospects going to join our overall list once they are drafted. Each club’s MLB draft bonus pool comes directly from MLB.com .

1. Baltimore Orioles: Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

As we mentioned above, the recent Baltimore Orioles draft history points to the organization’s interest in spreading their money out. Instead of taking either of the top MLB Draft prospects – Druw Jones or Termarr Johnson – they save on the No. 1 pick with Brooks Lee. He’s the best collegiate hitter in the 2022 draft class and his bat profiles nicely long-term at third base or second base. The 21-year-old carries a 65-grade hit tool from MLB Pipeline and could progress through the minors quickly. He’d likely sign for below-slot value, allowing Baltimore to spend more on its picks outside of Round 1.

Baltimore Orioles bonus pool: $16.924 million

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS

The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Arizona Diamondbacks top prospects – Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll – are outfielders, it won’t stop them from taking an elite talent at the position. Druw Jones, son of legendary outfielder Andruw Jones, can be a superstar. He’s one of the best defensive outfielders to enter the draft in years and he brings 60-grade raw power and 70-grade speed to the table. If you’re looking for an All-Star center fielder who can drive in runs and rob opponents of hits, that can be Jones.

Arizona Diamondbacks bonus pool: $15,112,100

3. Texas Rangers: Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A year after taking right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter with the No. 2 pick, the Texas Rangers grab another potential impact talent from the college level. Gavin Cross, a 21-year-old outfielder, brings a well-rounded skill set and has held up well in center field at Virginia Tech this season. He’s made tremendous strides this season with his plate discipline and would immediately become the Rangers’ top outfield prospect. Plus, signing the experienced college bat means there is more money to spend in later rounds.

Texas Rangers bonus pool: $9,640,700

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays HS

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Termarr Johnson is my personal favorite among the 2022 MLB Draft prospects. He’ll get knocked down draft boards by some teams because he’s a 5-foot-10 second baseman that is coming out of high school. While the smaller size and diminished positional value are knocks, everything else is outstanding. Johnson is the best hitter in the 2022 MLB Draft and there is 30-homer power. Think of a bigger Jose Altuve (.300 BA, 25+ home runs) as a stylistic MLB comparison.

Pittsburgh Pirates bonus pool: $13,733,900

5. Washington Nationals: Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Collier is one of the most intriguing talents in the 2022 MLB Draft. He completed high school early to enroll in junior college. Now, the 17-year-old is crushing at a level with competition far older than him. He brings MLB bloodlines, son of Lou Collier, and his left-handed bat is showing even more pop than expected. Given his age, he should be one of the top picks in July. Expect his range to vary widely in MLB mock drafts.

Washington Nationals bonus pool: $11,007,900

6. Miami Marlins: Elijah Greene, OF, IMG Academy

If you’re looking for the player with the most upside among the MLB Draft prospect, it’s likely Elijah Greene. The 6-foot-3 outfielder boasts even more athleticism than his father, former NFL tight end Eric Green. When Green’s right-handed swing connects, he can hit baseballs out further than just about anyone in the draft class. Defensively, his speed arn plus-arm strength can make him a quality center fielder. The only downside, there is plenty of swing-and-miss to his game and he needs a lot of time.

Miami Marlins bonus pool: $10.486 million

7. Chicago Cubs: Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

The Chicago Cubs probably won’t have Willson Contreras for much longer and Miguel Amaya isn’t the greatest bet to become the catcher for five-plus years. Enter Kevin Parada. Georgia Tech’s catcher leads the nation in home runs (23) in just 45 games and he shows an excellent eye at the plate. While he isn’t great defensively, the Cubs know that won’t matter as much when he is MLB ready given the future of electronic strike zones.

Chicago Cubs bonus pool: $10,092,700

8. Minnesota Twins: Daniel Susac, C, Arizona

Take a look at consensus lists of the top MLB prospects and you’ll see catchers are rising in popularity. However, there isn’t a single catcher ranked among MLB Pipeline ‘s top-20 Minnesota Twins prospects. Daniel Susac doesn’t bring as many offensive tools as Parada, but his arm strength adds more value behind the plate.

Minnesota Twins bonus pool: $10.036 million

9. Kansas City Royals: Jace Jung, 2B, Texas Tech

The Kansas City Royals are quickly putting together a great future with their infield. Bobby Witt Jr. is a future MVP candidate at shortstop and Nick Pratto will have the first base gig before long. Now add jace Jung into the mix. He’s not great defensively, but 60-grade hit and power tools are what matter here.

Kansas City Royals bonus pool: $11,668,300

10. Colorado Rockies: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS

It seems fitting that Jackson Holliday, the son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday, could join the same organization. He drew rave reviews from The Athletic’s Keith Law for his swing and he also brings the combination of feel for hitting and athleticism that his father had in his prime. Given Colorado’s sizable draft pool, they could afford the cost of signing him above-slot.

Colorado Rockies bonus pool: $13,660,700

11. New York Mets*: Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford HS

* Mets receive compensatory 2022 first-round pick for Kumar Rocker not signing

Dylan Lesko is the best pitcher in the 2022 MLB Draft. He recently underwent Tommy John surgery , but that’s a theme for many of the top MLB draft prospects this year. Given most pitchers will all now undergo TJS at some point, at least the New York Mets would know it already happened for Lesko. He’s a top-five talent thanks to his electric stuff, command and feel for pitching. There’s a chance he slides, but this felt like the perfect landing spot in our MLB mock draft.

New York Mets bonus pool: $13,955,700

12. Detroit Tigers: Jacob Berry, OF, LSU

The Detroit Tigers are quickly putting together a core that could make them a perennial contender for years to come. While there are some intriguing players out of high school available, the intent here is to snag someone who fits into Detroit’s timeline. Jacob Berry (15 home runs in 44 games) was Freshman of the Year in 2021 and his combo of hit-and-power tools make him one of the best potential sluggers from the 2022 MLB Draft. Even if he is limited defensively, Detroit can live with it thanks to great pitching.

Detroit Tigers bonus pool: $8,024,900

13. Los Angeles Angels: Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison

A year after the Los Angeles Angels only drafted pitchers, their first pick in our MLB mock draft is a college bat. Chase Delauter broke his foot in April and it robbed him of a shot to move further up draft boards. While he still has some college eligibility left, getting picked 13th should easily get him to leave James Madison for a contract with the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels bonus pool: $7,024,300

14. New York Mets: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee

After taking a shot on a high-school pitcher recovering from TJS early in our MLB mock draft, we play it safer for the Mets at No. 14 overall. According to MLB.com, scouts have compared Beck to a more athletic version of Hunter Renfroe. While he doesn’t have one outstanding tool, a good bat and above-average defense in the corner outfield would certainly be welcomed at Citi Field in a few years.

New York Mets bonus pool: $13,955,700

15. San Diego Padres: Connor Prielipp, LHP, Alabama

Connor Prielipp might have made a case to be a top-20 pick if not for Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-2 southpaw earned first-team All-American honors in 2020, throwing 21 shutout innings. Prielipp’s slider is devastating and it pairs nicely with a fastball that can hit the mid-90s. While there is some risk here for San Diego, the potential return is a No. 2 starter and the farm system could use another good arm.

San Diego Padres bonus pool: $10,088,900

16. Cleveland Guardians: Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny HS

There’s no such thing as having too many athletes in a farm system. Cole Young profiles as a middle infielder, with average defense at shortstop and a shot to be an above-average fielder at second base. He’s far more hit tool than power, but Cleveland’s view of Steven Kwan shows the importance is in finding players who consistently reach base and put the ball in play.

Cleveland Guardians bonus pool: $9,980,900

17. Philadelphia Phillies: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS

Consider the 2022 MLB Draft as the year of baseball bloodlines. The son of Carl Crawford, who stole 480 bases with 123 triples in his career, is an enticing player. He brings the same speed, both on the base paths and covering ground in the outfield. He also has an above-average hit tool and there could be some power to unlock that one day makes him a 20-20 player.

Philadelphia Phillies bonus pool: $6,307,000

18. Cincinnati Reds: Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary’s Prep

In a year where the Cincinnati Reds could trade Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, more pitching depth in the farm system is necessary. Brock Porter’s fastball isn’t on the Hunter Greene level, but MLB.com graded it at a 70 on the 20-80 scale. There’s huge risk with Porter, like any high school pitcher, but the upside merits the selection with one of the top MLB Draft prospects sliding to this spot.

Cincinnati Reds bonus pool : $10,794,100

19. Oakland Athletics: Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee

The Oakland Athletics’ volatile first-round picks as of late (A,J Puk, Austin beck and Kyler Murray) have backfired. There are positive signs for recent picks Tyler Soderstrom and Max Muncy, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Athletics return to drafting a college player. Gilbert brings solid tools across the board and profiles nicely in the corner outfield. He is also very signable, allowing Oakland to take more chances later in the draft.

Oakland Athletics bonus pool: $8,315,800

2022 MLB mock draft – Round 1 projections

20. Atlanta Braves: Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage HS

Atlanta Braves bonus pool: $8,022,200

21. Seattle Mariners: Blake Tidwell, RHP, Tennessee

Seattle Mariners bonus pool: $7,254,400

22. St. Louis Cardinals: Andrew Dutkanych, RHP, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep

St. Louis Cardinals bonus pool: $6,842,300

23. Toronto Blue Jays:

Toronto Blue Jays bonus pool: $8,367,700

24. Boston Red Sox: Jud Fabian, OF, Florida

Boston Red Sox bonus pool: $8,078,300

25. New York Yankees: Dylan Beavers, OF, California

New York Yankees bonus pool: $6,425,100

26. Chicago White Sox: Zach Neto, SS, Campbell

Chicago White Sox bonus pool: $6,289,100

27. Milwaukee Brewers: Jett Williams, SS. Rockwall-Heath HS

Milwaukee Brewers bonus pool: $7,070,900

28. Houston Astros: Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy

Houston Astros bonus pool: $6.837 million

29. Tampa Bay Rays: Logan Tanner, C, Mississippi State

Tampa Bay Rays bonus pool: $7,795,100

30. San Francisco Giants: Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Gonzaga

San Francisco Giants bonus pool: $5,793,200

Let us know what you think of our 2022 MLB mock draft.

