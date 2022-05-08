ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns ‘pretty confident’ Jadeveon Clowney will re-sign for 2022 season

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcnKX_0fWxjPAx00

The Cleveland Browns have wanted to re-sign edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney since the NFL offseason began. While the veteran remains a free agent with minicamps closing in, there is still confidence he returns to Cleveland.

Remaining a free agent into the summer is nothing new for Clowney. The 6-foot-5 defensive end has a history of waiting until late in the offseason before signing a contract.

The Browns are fully aware of Clowney’s process. After pursuing him in 2020 and not landing him, Cleveland made another run last offseason. Finally, the former No. 1 pick signed a one-year contract on April 14. After taking a patient approach, the Browns have recently been pushing to get a deal signed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GwoQ_0fWxjPAx00 Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Eagles, Ravens and Packers soar after NFL Draft

While it seems nothing is imminent, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote that Cleveland is ‘pretty confident’ Clowney will return to the organization. The only scenario they could see him leaving would be if a team close to South Carolina pursued him.

  • Jadeveon Clowney stats (2021): 53 pressures, 19 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks

Related: Jadeveon Clowney expected to re-sign with Cleveland Browns, potential impact

The Browns have the financial wiggle room to sign him, currently sitting at $27 million in cap space. All of that is even before they work out a resolution with quarterback Baker Mayfield , with a buyout feeling increasingly likely.

Clowney should be viewed as the final big piece for the defense before Cleveland is ready to roll for summer practices. If he is on board, the defense should be a top-12 unit in 2022 and the Browns could compete for the Super Bowl if Deshaun Watson avoids a suspension this year.

Given Clowney’s value to the team and how nicely he fit opposite Myles Garrett last season, Cleveland can afford to be patient with a player they know fits everything they want.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reportedly Close To Landing A New Job

Richard Sherman's playing days could be coming to an end. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran defensive back is in "deep talks" with Amazon for a major job in broadcasting. Sherman is having discussions with Amazon about a key role in their programming for the upcoming season. However,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Gets Sleeve Of Tattoos Honoring QB After Death

Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, is continuing to honor her late husband in the aftermath of his tragic death by getting several tattoos -- including one of the former NFL player's face -- on her arms. Kalabrya, who married Dwayne in 2021, showed off the new ink over the weekend ......
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Draft#American Football#Eagles#Packers#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Free agent Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. The deal was said to be a one-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

49ers reportedly have Jimmy Garoppolo trade plan

While the drama surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns seems like it might play out for a long time to come, the San Francisco 49ers sound like they have a very clear timeline in place to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, if Garoppolo can get medically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy