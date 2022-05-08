12 Avocado Breakfast Recipes That Go Beyond Toast

You can look beyond toast for some equally satisfying, heart-healthy breakfast options. In fact, there are plenty of other yummy avocado breakfast recipes that provide the nutrients you need in the morning.

Avocados are a rich source of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which are considered healthy fats . Not to mention, the humble avocado is also full of essential vitamins including folate and vitamins B6, A and E.

The type of fat you eat at breakfast can influence your heart health, according to a June 2020 study in ​ Nutrients . ​ "When MUFAs like those found in avocados are eaten in the morning, it can decrease LDL 'bad' cholesterol and increase HDL 'good' cholesterol, which may lower heart disease risk," says Jaime Johnson, RDN .

Avocados are also rich in fiber : Each fruit has about 14 grams, according to the USDA . "Eating more fiber can also reduce your risk of heart disease," Johnson says.

With that in mind, we sought out a few delicious and nutrient-dense avocado breakfast recipes that deserve a place on the menu. Scroll down for the dishes you need to try.

1. Mexican-Inspired Egg and Avocado Breakfast Cups

"These Mexican-inspired breakfast cups are perfect for a quick and nutritious grab-and-go breakfast," says Ashley Petrie, RDN, LDN . "The eggs provide a good source of protein, while the black beans and avocado provide a little fiber and healthy fats."

To add more fiber to this avocado breakfast recipe, Petrie recommends increasing the black beans to one cup and using only 1/2 cup of corn.

2. Avocado Breakfast Salad

" Breakfast salads are a wonderful way to start your day with a huge dose of nutrition," Petrie says. "There is nothing more satisfying than a fresh, well-balanced salad. Adding avocado to a breakfast salad will keep you feeling full for hours after your meal thanks to the healthy fats and fiber it provides."

This salad offers an impressive 14 grams of fiber, which meets about half of your daily needs for the nutrient. You'll also get 18 grams of filling fiber. Ingredients like butternut squash, apple slices, fresh avocado, red onion, walnuts, hemp seed, and an egg make it a balanced and satisfying meal.

3. Mango Avocado Smoothie

Avocado and mango are the base of this creamy, refreshing drink. A touch of lime, vanilla and just a few sweet dates add to its tangy-yet-sweet appeal.

"This smoothie is loaded with tropical flavors and healthy fats," says Sophia Condic, RDN. "Plus, the natural sweetness from the dates and mangoes make this smoothie an awesome drink for any time of the day."

With 5 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber (the avocado supplies nearly 5 grams), this smoothie will surely keep you satisfied.

4. Eggs, Greens and Avocado Breakfast Bowl

"The avocado breakfast bowl recipe is a great quick meal full of nourishing greens. The focus is on the vegetables and protein, which keeps calories low and nutrients high," says Blanca Garcia, RDN .

The addition of cauliflower in this breakfast bowl gives it additional texture, fiber and important vitamins. To get a little more carbs and healthy fats into the mix, Garcia suggests increasing the avocado from 1/3 to 1/2 of the fruit.

5. Avocado Deviled Eggs

If you want a quick breakfast that's got plenty of protein and heart-healthy fats, these Avocado Deviled Eggs can certainly fit the bill.

This recipe swaps out mayo for creamy avocado, removing saturated fat and adding in dietary fiber and monounsaturated fats — a winning combination for heart health. With just a handful of ingredients, you can make these tasty egg bites in just 15 minutes.

6. Avocado Smoothie With Grape Juice

"Many people don't think to use avocado in smoothies, but the creaminess of an avocado lends itself so well," says Amy Gorin, RDN , an inclusive plant-based dietitian and owner of Master the Media in Stamford, CT.

"Because this smoothie has edamame and avocado, you get plant-based protein along with heart-healthy fats from the avocado."

This smoothie combines creamy avocado with frozen bananas and 100% purple concord grape juice, which gives it a sweet and tangy twist. Grape juice is full of polyphenols, which are plant compounds that are linked to a myriad of health benefits, including improved circulation and heart health,

And finally, a few mint leaves make this smoothie a refreshing jumpstart to your morning.

7. Cheesy Egg, Ham and Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

At first glance, this avocado breakfast sandwich may look like fast food, but it doesn't have any of the stuff you're probably better off avoiding.

The fact that it's homemade ensures you can choose quality ingredients, like creamy, fresh avocado and perfectly sliced ham, cheese and tomato.

If you want to lighten up this sandwich, you can swap out a portion of the cheese for crisp lettuce and/or tomato and cut back on some of the meat. When choosing your deli meat, look for one that's low in sodium and nitrate-free.

8. Spiced Potato and Egg Breakfast Skillet With Avocado

When it's time for breakfast and you don't want a bunch of dishes to clean, a one-skillet meal is a great go-to.

Not only can you make an entire breakfast for a group in one skillet, but you can be sure that it's providing high nutrient value and satiating flavor thanks to this recipe.

"This colorful avocado breakfast skillet is an excellent and wholesome recipe," Garcia says. "All the ingredients in it provide a balance of carbs, protein and fat. To increase healthy fat and carbs just a bit, you can add an extra avocado that is diced to ensure you're getting some in every bite."

9. Chocolate Avocado Protein Smoothie

With an avocado breakfast recipe like this one, dessert for breakfast may take on a whole new meaning. This yummy beverage proves that drinking a chocolate smoothie for breakfast can be quite delectable and nutritious, too.

Adding 1/2 of a ripe avocado to the mix gives you some heart-healthy fats, plenty of fiber and potassium. In fact, this delicious smoothie offers an impressive 8 grams of fiber and 27 grams of protein. (Although depending on the protein powder you use, that number can vary.)

10. Vegetarian Breakfast Tacos

Thanks to this recipe, yes — you can eat tacos for breakfast. These handy pockets are filled with beans, cabbage and chunks of fiber-rich avocado. You'll also get a healthy dose of complex carbs and protein thanks to the beans.

The salsa and herbs in this recipe give it a fresh kick of flavor that's sure to wake up those tastebuds.

And if you want to make it vegan, just skip the cheese. The avocado's mild flavor and buttery mouthfeel are enough to compliment the spices in this dish.

11. Baked Eggs in Avocado

Edible bowls are handy for on-the-go meals when you're rushing out the door in the morning. And if you are looking for low-carb options, this recipe is ideal.

Each avocado half serves as the "bowl," giving you healthy fats, fiber and some protein. The perfectly-cooked eggs in the center are a good source of vitamins D and B12, choline and even more protein.

Just one of these baked bowls in the morning, and you'll be set until lunchtime.

12. Corn and Bacon Fritters With Avocado

Don't let the name full you — these golden, crispy fritters are more nutritious than you may think.

Corn is a source of complex carbohydrates . The egg and veggies (bell peppers and onions) help to balance out this meal. Avocado slices round it out with heart-healthy fats and fiber.

On their own, these fritters provide 22 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein. But you can also serve them alongside eggs any style for even more protein.