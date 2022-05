Shenandoah National Park has selected five artists for its annual Artist-in-Residence program. The program gives artists of all types an opportunity to creatively explore Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources and pursue their artistic discipline. Each artist will spend three weeks in Shenandoah and will then create an original piece reflecting the experience to donate to the park. Artists also present public programs about their art and their residencies.

1 DAY AGO