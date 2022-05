The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox finished the 2021 season with identical records and faced off in the AL Wild Card game. Boston won the game and went on to reach the ALCS before ultimately losing to the Astros. The prospect of the Red Sox and Yankees reestablishing their rivalry as two of the best teams in baseball excited fans for the 2022 campaign. While the Yankees have held up their end of the bargain, it is safe to say that the Red Sox have not.

