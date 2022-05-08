Maryland Weather: Cloud Covered Mother’s Day

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A cloudy and chilly Mother’s Day.

We could see some patchy drizzle or a stray shower west of the Bay with a better chance for a few showers east of the Bay, especially toward the Atlantic beaches.

The temperature highs will run about 20 degrees below average only reaching the low to mid-50s.

There may be a little late-day sun in areas northwest of Baltimore.



Look for a cold night with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday sees a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds east of the Bay and more sun west of I-95. Highs climb back into the low 60s.



We get back to some nice weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs climbing from the upper 60s to lower 70s.