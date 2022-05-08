ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Wallace Leslie Conrad

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
Wallace Leslie Conrad, of Pine River, Minnesota, age 100, left this life peacefully surrounded by family on May 3 at Augustana Chapel View, Hopkins.

Wally was born on Aug. 19, 1921, in Lamberton, Minnesota, to Ida and Fred Conrad.

He grew up working on his family farms. He joined the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) when he was 16. After that, he worked picking crops following the harvest in California. He was invited to join the U.S. Army on Aug. 24, 1942, and served until Dec. 8, 1945, during WWII. His detail was to drive a 2.5-ton truck in France, Germany, England, Italy, and Austria. He earned The Victory Medal with 5 bronze stars.

After the war, he married his longtime sweetheart, Lorrayne Margaret Krieger, also a WWII veteran, on Aug. 10, 1946. They had three children, Curtis, Cynthia, and Spencer.

His career as a carpenter, foreman and housing contractor contributed to building his own home in Eden Prairie and their retirement home in Pine River. While they lived in Eden Prairie, he was one of the first Eden Prairie volunteer firefighters.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lorrayne, youngest son Spence, parents, brothers, and sisters. He is survived by his half-brother George Grieger, son Curt (Rita), daughter Cyndee (Tom), daughter-in-law Jan, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is at 9 a.m. Monday, May 9, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. The service will be livestreamed at paxchristi.com . Following the service, a luncheon will be provided.

Interment is at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Willow River, Minnesota.

