Graham says Roe v. Wade created ‘constitutional right that didn’t exist’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbC6P_0fWxhtX300
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) on Sunday said the 1973 Supreme Court precedent Roe v. Wade “created a constitutional right that didn’t exist” when justices ruled Americans have a right to privacy and legalized abortion in the U.S.

Graham told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Bret Baier the ruling has divided the public since its inception.

“Roe v. Wade created a constitutional right that didn’t exist in the writ constitution,” Graham said. “This created division from the day it was decided until now.”

Last week’s leak of a draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito showed the court’s conservative majority was ready to overturn the precedent, which has drawn fierce debate on abortion rights.

Graham on Sunday said Roe v. Wade has long shut out debate on abortion rights and prevented challenges to limiting abortions.

“You had no avenue,” he said, adding a handful of judges had “determined when life begins and how it ends.”

“If it does get repealed, which I hope it will, the issue will go back to the states,” Graham said. “The abortion debate will not go away in the country, it will be decided by the people, not a handful of judges.

“Now finally elected officials have a say about life and the conditions of an abortion,” the senator added.

–Updated at 11:14 a.m.

Viva Satire!
3d ago

The 14th Amendment Clause protecting equal protection under the law doesn't exist? So pregnant Women's Health Care should be restricted compared to everyone else? These Conservative Religious Zealots need psychiatric treatment.

Reply(152)
230
Sue Whitener
3d ago

why should elected officials have a say over women's bodies? I believe it is a personal decision that is between only her and her doctor. the government should have no say.

Reply(45)
141
Mark Mears
3d ago

The New American Nazi Party at work!!! Taking women’s rights away!!! Burning and Banning books!!! Taking voting rights away!!!!Wake up America!!!!

Reply(18)
119
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
