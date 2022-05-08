Weekend poll: Are you tuning into Google I/O this year?

Although Android has existed on tablets since time immemorial, the user experience—with few exceptions—has been terrible, since Google never optimized its OS for large screens. Some manufacturers, like Samsung, took matters into their own hands and equipped their version of Android with features like DeX mode, but, by and large, Android tablets have been sort of in no man's land...until now. Perhaps Google realized its operating system had fallen behind because, shortly after it launched Android 12, the tech giant announced Android 12L—a feature drop that promises to optimize Android for large-screen devices. So, what is Android 12L, how does it differ from regular Android 12, and how can you install the large-screen OS?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO