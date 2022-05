This list is based on prior customer reviews. Texas de Brazil is a fairly new Brazilian Steakhouse in Yonkers, New York. It has a great atmosphere with excellent waiters and scenic views of the Hudson River. It also has one of the most extensive salad bars I have ever seen. They also have a great steak, which is served by waiters who walk around with giant skewers of meat on a belt, giving you exactly what you want to be grilled to your liking on their massive skewers. Despite its well-known and international location, the restaurant feels very quaint and comfortable and allows for a wonderful dining experience without feeling hasty or rushed to get back to work after.

